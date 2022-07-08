OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.