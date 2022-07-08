Opium Hits Market Cap of $782,900.71 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $782,900.71 and $50,204.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00546503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032615 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.