Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

