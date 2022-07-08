Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

