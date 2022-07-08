Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

