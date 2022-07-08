Orca Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 8.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,841 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 88,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the period.

VRIG opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

