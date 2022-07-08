Orca Investment Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

