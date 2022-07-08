Orca Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

