OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 5% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,587,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,822,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.36.
The stock has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
