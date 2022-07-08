OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 5% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,587,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,822,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

The stock has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

