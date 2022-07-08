Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Origo (OGO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Origo has a market capitalization of $267,254.59 and $1,922.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

