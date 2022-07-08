Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ORRAF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Orora has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
