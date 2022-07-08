Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ORRAF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Orora has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

