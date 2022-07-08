Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

