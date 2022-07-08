Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $357.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,958. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day moving average of $394.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

