Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $324.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

