Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 651 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $115.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99.

