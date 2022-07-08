Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

