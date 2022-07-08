Palladium Partners LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

