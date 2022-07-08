Palladium Partners LLC Has $14.95 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $478.83 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

