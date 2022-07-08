Palladium Partners LLC Has $21.67 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26.

