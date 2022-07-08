Palladium Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in UDR by 28.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE:UDR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

