Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.