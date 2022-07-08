Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $325,193.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00547282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,987,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

