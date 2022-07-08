Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $655,794. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

