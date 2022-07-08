PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

