PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 346,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 298,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

