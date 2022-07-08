PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Shares of NSC opened at $228.75 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

