PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Shares of MA stock opened at $324.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

