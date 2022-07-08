PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.