PCF Group (LON:PCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04), with a volume of 89081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

