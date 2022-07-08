PCF Group (LON:PCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04), with a volume of 89081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.
About PCF Group (LON:PCF)
