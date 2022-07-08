Penbrook Management LLC Acquires Shares of 144,166 Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Analysts forecast that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.