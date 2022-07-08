Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.18% of Navigator worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE NVGS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

