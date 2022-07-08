Penbrook Management LLC Increases Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.06% of OptimizeRx worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.