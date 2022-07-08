Penbrook Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 432,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 187,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

