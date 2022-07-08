Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Popular comprises 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Popular by 79.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Popular by 402.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.95. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

