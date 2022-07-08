Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Photronics makes up about 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

