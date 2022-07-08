Pendle Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $7.33 million and $304,363.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00118293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00686176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033321 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

