Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,108.00

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and $13,108.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 288,886,849 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

