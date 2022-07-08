Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.