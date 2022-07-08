Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

