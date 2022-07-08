Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €3.91 ($4.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €178.80 ($186.25). The stock had a trading volume of 536,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.34. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

