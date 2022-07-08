Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €256.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €256.00 ($266.67) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €3.91 ($4.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €178.80 ($186.25). 536,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of €180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €190.34. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

