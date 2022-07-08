Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €242.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €242.00 ($252.08) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RI traded down €2.45 ($2.55) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €176.35 ($183.70). The stock had a trading volume of 585,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.13. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

