Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.
Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
