Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glen William Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35. Also, Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$29,882.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,659.34.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.