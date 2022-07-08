Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.39) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 330 ($4.00).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.71 ($5.64).

LON PETS opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,169.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($120,954.53). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.12), for a total value of £205,530 ($248,885.93).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

