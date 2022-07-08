Phantasma (SOUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $257,720.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $257,720.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

