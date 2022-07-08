Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

