Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

