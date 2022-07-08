PhoenixDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,133.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $507,813.66 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

