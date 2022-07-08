Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Phore has a market cap of $245,584.77 and $421.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,276,157 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

