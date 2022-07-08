Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,042.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,226.97 and approximately $4,042.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

